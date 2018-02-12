Fire truck crashes and flips in Tilton

Posted:

TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire department water tanker has flipped over in Tilton.

WAND was sent a photo that showed the truck on its side near Route 1 and Ross Lane. A witness told us the truck crashed with a car at an intersection.

We are working to learn what department the truck is from and whether anyone was injured.

