Top Valentine’s Day candy in every state

It is that time of the year when love is in the air and sugar is in our systems!

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, and candy retailer Candystore.com went through their sales data to pinpoint the top-selling V-Day candy in every state.

So, without further ado…

Alabama: Candy necklaces

Alaska: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Arizona: Conversation hearts

Arkansas: Hershey Kisses

California: Conversation hearts

Colorado: Conversation hearts

Connecticut: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Delaware: Hershey Kisses

Florida: Conversation hearts

Georgia: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Hawaii: Conversation hearts

Idaho: M&M’s

Illinois: Chocolate roses

Indiana: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Iowa: M&M’s

Kansas: Heart-shaped box of candy

Kentucky: Chocolate roses

Louisiana: Conversation hearts

Maine: Chocolate hearts

Maryland: M&M’s

Massachusetts: Heart-shaped box of candy

Michigan: Conversation hearts

Minnesota: Conversation hearts

Mississippi: Conversation hearts

Missouri: Conversation hearts

Montana: Conversation hearts

Nebraska: Chocolate hearts

Nevada: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

New Hampshire: Conversation hearts

New Jersey: Conversation hearts

New Mexico: Chocolate roses

New York: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

North Carolina: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

North Dakota: Conversation hearts

Ohio: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Oklahoma: Conversation hearts

Oregon: Chocolate roses

Pennsylvania: M&M's

Rhode Island: Chocolate hearts

South Carolina: Conversation hearts

South Dakota: Hershey's Kisses

Tennessee: Conversation hearts

Texas: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Utah: Hershey's Kisses

Vermont: Conversation hearts

Virginia: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

Washington: Heart-shaped box of chocolates

West Virginia: Conversation hearts

Wisconsin: Hershey's Kisses

Wyoming: Chocolate roses