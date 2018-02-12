"Happy Birthday" Illinois Children's Art Contest Winners

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - Children's Bicentennial Art Contest Winners announced.

"Happy Birthday, Illinois" was the theme for the contest.

Student artists created hundreds of images for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s annual children’s art contest.

The winners in the three age groups are: Kindergarten through 5th Grade: Mikee of Oreana.

- 6th through 8th grade: Larisa of Carthage

- 9th through 12th grade: Hannah of Streator

Nearly 500 students submitted art for the competition. They came from 42 different schools and one library, and one artist is home educated.

The winning art, along with some of the other top submissions, will be displayed in the Lincoln Presidential Museum for the rest of the year.

"The skill and creativity of Illinois students should inspire everyone. They took the birthday theme and ran with it, producing art that included landmarks, symbols, landscapes and Illinois natives from Ronald Reagan to Bill Murray," said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. "Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who submitted their work."

Illinois became the nation’s 21st state on Dec. 3, 1818. A year-long celebration of the state and its accomplishments is underway, leading up to the 200th birthday in December.