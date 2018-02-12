D.Y.H.A. presents American Cancer Society with check, celebrates senior class

DECATUR -- Senior Night was extra special for the Decatur Youth Hockey Association, as it presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $20,655.48 (money raised from the Decatur hockey alumni games).

Six seniors were also honored - including Will Horve (Maroa-Forsyth), Cayden Brilley (St. Teresa), Dylan Harjung (Maroa-Forsyth), Jack Franey (Mt. Zion), Davis Little (Mt. Zion), and Logan Shepard (Maroa-Forsyth).

Brilley scored two goals, helping Decatur down Morton, 4-0. Click the video above for coverage from the big night!