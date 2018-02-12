Firefighters battle flames, truck crash in east central Illinois

Firefighters battle flames, truck crash in east central IllinoisPosted:
Fire truck crashes and flips in Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire department water tanker has flipped over in Tilton.
Work continues on former K-Mart site
Signs have gone up on a new Outback Steakhouse at the site.
Teen accused of killing dad, boy describes shootings on tape
Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another...
Madigan fires long-time aide over sexual harassment claim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Following allegations of sexual harassment by a staff member, House Speaker Michael Madigan fired long-time aide Kevin Quinn.
3 hospitalized in Effingham County crash
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say a driver crashed after driving too fast.
Christensen trial moved to 2019
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A federal judge ruled Monday to move Brendt Christensen's trial date to 2019.
Icy road crash sends 3 to hospital
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A crash sent three people to the hospital in Fayette County.
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Protesters fought back Saturday against a new restaurant opening its doors.
Stabbing overnight rushes one victim to the hospital
Decatur Police are investigating a stabbing near Downtown Decatur, in the area of Water and King Streets.
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are battling a fire in a Lincoln neighborhood.
