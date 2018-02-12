Sectional Monday Scoreboard

Several local teams punched tickets to the sweet sixteen in the 1A and 2A sectionals Monday.
Also several local squads advanced on the first night of big school regionals. Check out the scores below!
1A SECTIONALS
Schlarman Academy 66, St. Teresa 37
Altamont 59, Okaw Valley 69
Lexington 52, Cissna Park 38
Hume (Shiloh) 57, Oblong 46
2A SECTIONALS
Marshall 41, Sullivan 45
Teutopolis 60, Mt. Carmel 39
Watseka 32, Monticello 54
St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Peotone 46
3A REGIONALS
MacArthur 65, Clinton 33
Mt. Zion 38, Eisenhower 32
Urbana 51, Tolono Unity 42
Champaign Central 67, Rantoul 28
Lanphier 62, Jacksonville 29