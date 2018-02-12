Sectional Monday Scoreboard

Several local teams punched tickets to the sweet sixteen in the 1A and 2A sectionals Monday.

Also several local squads advanced on the first night of big school regionals. Check out the scores below!

1A SECTIONALS

Schlarman Academy 66, St. Teresa 37

Altamont 59, Okaw Valley 69

Lexington 52, Cissna Park 38

Hume (Shiloh) 57, Oblong 46

2A SECTIONALS

Marshall 41, Sullivan 45

Teutopolis 60, Mt. Carmel 39

Watseka 32, Monticello 54

St. Joseph-Ogden 61, Peotone 46

3A REGIONALS

MacArthur 65, Clinton 33

Mt. Zion 38, Eisenhower 32

Urbana 51, Tolono Unity 42

Champaign Central 67, Rantoul 28

Lanphier 62, Jacksonville 29