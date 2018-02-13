2 new cases of legionaries' disease found at Quincy veterans home

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) – Two new cases of legionaries have been reported at the Illinois Veterans Home Quincy(IVHQ). According to officials the two residents are doing well.

Lab tests confirmed the cases. After learning of the cases engineering staff immediately removed faucets from the residents’ rooms and collected samples. Staff also increased temperatures and flushed out fixtures to provided protection for residents.

An investigation is currently underway to determine where the residents may have acquired the bacteria.

Just recently Gov. Bruce Rauner and his admiration has faced scrutiny for its handling of a 2015 outbreak of the disease. The disease returned in 2016 and 2017. A total of 13 people have died from the disease at IVHQ.

Legionella bacteria occurs naturally in the environment. The source of the disease is rarely identified.

IVHQ did extensive renovations after the 2015 outbreak. Those renovations included a water treatment plant.