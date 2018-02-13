Family reacts to sexual harassment claims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The brother of House Speaker Michael Madigan’s aide is speaking out following allocations of sexual harassment.

On Monday, Madigan released information that he had fired his long-time aide Kevin Quinn after allegations of sexual harassment were brought to his attention. According to the victim, Quinn made unwanted advances on her. He also sent the woman inappropriate text messages.

Quinn’s brother, Alderman Marty Quinn said he spoke with the victim about her political future. That’s when she told Marty about Kevin sending her personal text messages. She told Marty she did not want him communicating with her.

“She made it clear she wanted the text messages to stop. She did not share the text messages with me or advise me of the number of times Kevin had asked her out. Her request was that Kevin cease all communications with her. She also asked for my discretion and indicated she did not want others to know about the situation, and that Kevin not be further reprimanded. I told her I would make sure he never contacted her again,” Marty’s statement said.

Marty said in the statement that he would take care of the situation and immediately met with Kevin to have him stop communication with the victim. Marty told Kevin that this behavior was “not to be tolerated.” He said that anymore communication with the victim would result in immediate termination.

“I did not take further action, such as advising the Speaker, because I was attempting to protect the victim’s privacy and honor her wishes. I thought I took swift action and handled the matter as she requested,” Marty’s statement said.

The victim did contact Speaker Madigan and he began to conduct an investigation under the advisement of his attorney.

“I realized the extent of the text messages and the nature of the conduct. Although the investigation found that the text messages had ceased immediately at my direction, the Speaker and I discussed the full extent of the situation and decided Kevin should no longer be affiliated with the political organization. I asked for Kevin's resignation. The Speaker accepted his resignation from the political organization and the State office," Marty’s statement said.

Kevin has worked for Madigan for nearly 20 years. This was the only allegation against Quinn. However, he recently plead guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Madigan's attorney, Ms. Wier Vaught also made several recommendations to prevent further behavior from any other staff members. Madigan said his team is actively taking steps to make those changes.