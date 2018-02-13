Resident helps police catch burglary suspects

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An increase in burglaries in the southern part of Urbana had police and residents on high alert.

In several burglaries the thieves took car keys and vehicles. One vehicle was stolen during a burglary in the 400 block of Evergreen Court West. The car was recovered in the 500 block of East McHenry. That home was also burglarized. The car was stolen and found in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.

During a search of one of the stolen vehicles police found evidence that lead them to surveillance video. That surveillance video was from the burglary that happened in the 500 block of East McHenry.

Police have since increased patrols in the area.

During a recent patrol officer learned that a subject knocked on a door of a home and asked to use the phone. Police were able to obtain the number dialed and connect it to two possible suspects in the cases.

Through the investigation police were able to identify a suspect seen on the surveillance video as a 17-year-old Champaign man.

A resident in the area noticed suspicious activity on Feb. 12 and called police. Police arrived on scene and were able to arrest two suspects.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jerome M. Ulmer from Urbana and the 17-year-old mentioned. Both are facing charges in several of the area burglaries.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is always urged to contact police in their area.