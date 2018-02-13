Mattoon man charged with beating woman

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is facing charges after police said he hit a woman.

23-year-old Lucas Massey is charged with domestic battery.

He was arrested Saturday around 10 a.m. at the Buxton Drive Apartments on Lerna Road in Mattoon. Officers said he struck a woman several times during a dispute on Friday.

He was taken to the Coles County Jail.