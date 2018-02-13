Woman charged in attempted knife attack

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon woman is accused of chasing a man with a knife.

Police said 33-year-old Iris Henderson of Mattoon chased a man around a parking lot of an apartment complex with a knife on Saturday in the 1800 block of South 9th St.

She is charged with aggravated assault.

She was issued a court date and released.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps