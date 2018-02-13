Mattoon man behind bars for stolen candy bar, car break-in

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A stolen candy bar led a Mattoon man behind bars on serious theft charges.

25-year-old Carl Williams is charged with theft, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and obstructing identification.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 4200 block of Lakeland Blvd. at the Motel 6.

Police said he stole a candy bar from the lobby. He was then allegedly found in a car that didn't belong to him. Officers said he damaged the center console.

MPD also said Williams was uncooperative during his arrest and wouldn't provide his identification information.

Williams was taken to the Coles County Jail.