Mt. Zion student wins Macon Co. spelling bee

Posted:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mt. Zion student was named the winner of the Macon County Spelling Bee.

8th grader Matthias Adams took home the top honor.

The bee was held at Richland Community College. WAND's own Matt Loveless was the pronouncer.

Congratulations Matthias!

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps