Mt. Zion student wins Macon Co. spelling bee

Mt. Zion student wins Macon Co. spelling beePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Tanker truck driver cited for collision while responding to fire
TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire department water tanker flipped over in Tilton on Monday.
Teen accused of killing dad, boy describes shootings on tape
Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another...
Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months
A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.
-
Family reacts to sexual harassment claims
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The brother of House Speaker Michael Madigan’s aide is speaking out following allocations of sexual harassment.
-
Firefighters battle flames, truck crash in east central Illinois
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — For Jamie Beaver, Monday’s fire was more than just another call.
-
Two-alarm fire erupts in Niantic Saturday morning
NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials responded to a two-alarm barn fire at 688 Harristown Road in Niantic at 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
-
Latham cafe rises from the ashes
One year after fire destroyed left water and smoke damage, the Korner Café still bustled with customers Monday morning.
-
Trailer and off-road vehicle stolen in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A trailer and four-wheeled off-road vehicle were stolen in Decatur last week.
-
2 new cases of legionaries' disease found at Quincy veterans home
QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) – Two new cases of legionaries have been reported at the Illinois Veterans Home Quincy(IVHQ). According to officials the two residents are doing well.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Firefighters battle flames, truck crash in east central Illinois
-
Fire truck crashes and flips in Tilton
Latham cafe rises from the ashes
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Work continues on former K-Mart site
-
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
-
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
-
Christensen trial moved to 2019
Parenting blind
-
History made as sectional wrestlers qualify for State
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-