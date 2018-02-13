Memorial Medical Center sets record with Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Medical Center's Festival of Trees raised a record $384,504 with more than 33,000 attending.

This was the 28th year for the festival.

More than 1,000 volunteers helped with the nine-day event.

The Festival of Trees started in 1989 to benefit the mission of Memorial Medical Center. Over the years, it has raised close to $5 million.

Proceeds go to fund grants focused on education, research, technology, and patient care.

The 29th annual Festival of Trees will be Nov. 17-25, with a gala on Nov. 10. The theme will be "Holidays Through Our History," and will celebrate Illinois' bicentennial.