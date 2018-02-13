Camper catches fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur fire officials are investigating what caused a camper to go up in flames.

On Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., fire crews were called to Troy Lane in the Wilder Haven East mobile home park for a report of a camper on fire.

When crews arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed. Crews put the fire out in about 15 minutes.

One homeowner told WAND News the camper owners were from Mississippi and staying in the mobile home park temporarily. A woman and dog were inside, but made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.