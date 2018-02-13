Second US judge blocks Trump from ending DACA program

A second U.S. judge has blocked President Donald Trump's administration from ending DACA, a program that protects immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (commonly known as DACA) cannot end in March as planned.

The decision is similar to an earlier ruling by a federal judge in San Francisco.

