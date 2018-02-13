Person of interest identified in investigation of missing Macoupin County woman

ROYAL LAKES, Ill. (WAND) - The St. Louis Major Case Squad says evidence found during the search for 37-year-old Denita Hedden led to suspicion of foul play.

On Tuesday, the Major Case Squad said they have a person of interest but did not identify the person. For the past week police have searched more than 35 square miles in Macoupin County.

Hedden was reported missing by her roommate and has not been seen since Saturday, Jan. 27 .

The information and evidence in the search is now turned over to the Macoupin County State's Attorney. The Major Case Squad is asking residents to inspect their property for anything unusual.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office at 217.854.3135.