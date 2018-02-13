Person of interest identified in investigation of missing Macoupin County woman

Person of interest identified in investigation of missing Macoupin County womanPosted: Updated:
Tanker truck driver cited for collision while responding to fire
TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire department water tanker flipped over in Tilton on Monday.
Teen accused of killing dad, boy describes shootings on tape
Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another...
Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months
A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.
The St. Louis Major Case Squad says evidence found during the search for 37-year-old Denita Hedden led to suspicion of foul play.
Family reacts to sexual harassment claims
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The brother of House Speaker Michael Madigan’s aide is speaking out following allocations of sexual harassment.
Latham cafe rises from the ashes
One year after fire destroyed left water and smoke damage, the Korner Café still bustled with customers Monday morning.
Two-alarm fire erupts in Niantic Saturday morning
NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials responded to a two-alarm barn fire at 688 Harristown Road in Niantic at 2:55 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters battle flames, truck crash in east central Illinois
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — For Jamie Beaver, Monday’s fire was more than just another call.
Body found along I-74 near Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a person was found dead along I-74 eastbound.
Trailer and off-road vehicle stolen in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A trailer and four-wheeled off-road vehicle were stolen in Decatur last week.
Fire truck crashes and flips in Tilton
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Work continues on former K-Mart site
Union protests 'Bier Haus' grand opening
Lincoln fire contained to garage of house
Christensen trial moved to 2019
Camper catches fire in Decatur
I Have a Dream - Danville
