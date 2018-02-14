Eisenhower hires Curtis Graham as head football coach

DECATUR -- The East St. Louis to Decatur pipeline worked for MacArthur High School when it hired Cordell Ingram as a teacher and coach, then later as a principal. Now Eisenhower is hoping it'll pay similar dividends for its football program.



The school announced on Tuesday that it has hired lifetime East. St. Louis Flyer Curtis Graham as its head coach.



Graham most recently served as head coach for Normandy High School in St. Louis the past two seasons, and before that he coached in his hometown as an assistant for nine years. In that time, the Flyers won eight conference titles and had six straight undefeated seasons. As a player he was a part of legendary coach Bob Shannon's program and won the 1991 state title as a sophomore.



"I am excited for the opportunity and can't wait to get into the community and school district," Graham said in a press release. "I know with the help of administration and coaches, we can create a successful football program at Eisenhower and I am eager to begin working with the young men."

Eisenhower athletic director Steve Thompson said that Graham will be seeking a job at the school in some capacity, although those details have not yet been worked out.



District 61 will be holding a welcome luncheon for Graham on Friday afternoon at the school. Tune in to WAND Sports at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to meet the Soy City's newest coach.