Eisenhower hires Curtis Graham as head football coach

Curtis Graham comes to Eisenhower after two years as head coach at Normandy High in St. Louis and a long stint as an assistant and player at East St. Louis. (photo: Facebook)
DECATUR -- The East St. Louis to Decatur pipeline worked for MacArthur High School when it hired Cordell Ingram as a teacher and coach, then later as a principal. Now Eisenhower is hoping it'll pay similar dividends for its football program. The school announced on Tuesday that it has hired lifetime East. St. Louis Flyer Curtis Graham as its head coach. Graham most recently served as head coach for Normandy High School in St. Louis the past two seasons, and before that he coached in...
