Jarod Oldham returns to Decatur to make a difference

DECATUR -- Jarod Oldham has checked virtually every box you can check as a basketball player: a star at Eisenhower, a star for Division-I Buffalo, a pro player overseas in Cyprus, tutored by one of college basketball's great point guards in Bobby Hurley, and a Division-I staff member. The list goes on and on.



But Oldham's goal through all of that accolade-earning? Just get back to Decatur so he can start changing lives.



The 2010 Eisenhower graduate is doing just that as head coach of Johns Hill Magnet School's eighth grade team.



"The job I got now is just to give back to the kids, let them know that they can go somewhere and make it too, to just keep striving for what they want to do," he said. "I've seen overseas, West Coast, East Coast, I feel like I've seen it all. Just to come back and give them the information and tools to be successful, that was my main goal in coming back."



Oldham's arrival at Johns Hill couldn't have come at a better time, as he got a chance to coach a talent-rich team this past year that includes highly touted point guard Brylan Phillips and many other future Decatur high school stars.