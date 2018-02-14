Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 2-13

Lincoln's bench cheers on the Railers as they take down No. 8 Bloomington (4A) on the road 53-45.

Join Gordon Voit on a wild ride through Tuesday night in high school basketball, only in this edition of WAND Sports! Buckle up for a journey spanning the 4A-rattling upset by Lincoln, to MacArthur's emotional win for coach Ron Ingram, to Eisenhower's close win against U High, to strong showings from the red-hot trio of St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Anthony and Teutopolis (combined wins: 67)!



Video Highlights

Eisenhower 56, U High 50

MacArthur 62, Sacred Heart-Griffin 36

Lincoln 53, No. 8 Bloomington (4A) 45

St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Maroa-Forsyth 50

No. 7 St. Anthony (2A) 83, Altamont 60

Teutopolis 59, Mattoon 39