Pelted with pucks: Adam Del Rosso tries ice hockey

(WAND) -- The 2018 Winter Games are well underway and no doubt they have been fun to watch. But the WAND Today team thought it would be more fun to step off the sidelines and try their hand at some of the sports.

Despite the risk of a chipped tooth or a black eye, Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso joined the Decatur Blaze for a practice to see just how challenging hockey really is.

With some help from the expert, Blaze goalie Adam Lindeman, Del Rosso put on the pads and skates. He says it took about 30 minutes to get all the gear on.

Del Rosso says the shots did not hurt too badly, but it really took a toll on his feet, hips, and lungs. Blaze defenseman Ithica Jones, along with the other players, took notice that Adam was winded and out of breath.

After a few drills and playing some 3-on-3, it was time for the shootout. Somehow, Adam saved 10 in a row -- even stopping a shot from head coach and team owner Zac Pearson.

Adam tells us he took a few shots too, but had to call it quits running out of energy. He says it’s one of the most challenging and tiring sports he has ever played, no doubt earning its place in the Winter Games.

"You’ve got to learn how to skate, you’ve got to be athletic, you’ve got to have good balance, you’ve got to have the endurance,” said Pearson. “So you're taking the combination of all these sports and making them into one. And you’ve got to have good hand-eye coordination."

If you want to catch the Decatur Blaze in action, their last match of the season is Saturday Feb.17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center with the Josh Holland Band kicking things off at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.