Kincaid mayor resigns due to health issues

KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - The Mayor of Kincaid turned in his letter of resignation on Monday night.

A special meeting was called on Monday for the village board to except his resignation. Mayor Bill Jarrett said he is resigning due to health issues.

Jarrett was appointed as mayor in March 2016 and was elected for his first term the following election.

The board will begin the search for a new mayor.