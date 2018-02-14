Police looking for information in recent thefts

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs help locating several subjects involved in a recent theft.

Police say the are looking for the subjects in the photos in regards to a recent retail theft in Forsyth.

They say the subjects might have connections to the Springfield area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS or the Macon County Sheriff's Office command desk at 424-1319.