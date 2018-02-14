Man face sexual assault charges after incident at campsite

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 28-year-old man is due back in court this month after being charged with sexual assault after an incident that allegedly happened this past fall.

The man, Jacob Waller of Champaign, was arrested Saturday on a warrant and is charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

According to Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson, the charges stemmed from an alleged incident that happened Sept. 30 at a campsite at the Sadorus Sportman.

Waller was camping with two women and a child when he allegedly entered the tent of one woman after they’d consumed alcohol, says Apperson.

The woman alleges that Waller inappropriately touched her after she had fallen asleep.

Waller was released from custody after appearing in arraignment court Monday and posting a $10,000 cash bond. A No Contact Order was issued between Waller and the woman.

Waller will be back in court Feb. 21 for a probable-cause hearing.