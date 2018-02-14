Police: Man carrying meth arrested after chase

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody in the Coles County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

Police arrested Matthew S. Cook, 33, of Mattoon. He was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal damage, possession of meth and resisting a police officer.

Cook was arrested on Tuesday in the 1500 block of South 2nd Street.

Police say, Cook resisted and ran from police while they were trying to arrest him. Cook was arrested after a brief chase. Office say they found meth on him during the arrest.