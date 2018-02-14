Person in custody following body discovery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a "person of interest" is in custody after they found a man's body in a burning house.

They made the discovery after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Bayview Drive in Danville. The fire happened in a single , lower room of the house.

Investigators found the body after they managed to contain the fire.

Police say the person in custody is a 19-year-old person of an unknown gender. Officers say they are not releasing any other information on the person of interest.

No other information is being released at this time. Investigators are working to learn how the man died.