"Number of fatalities" in Florida high school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a shooting inside a Florida high school.

The shooting is at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

There are reports of victims.

Just before 3 p.m. a man was shown being taken into custody. Police are calling him a suspect.

Coral Springs Police tweeted to tell people to stay away from the school due to the active scene.

Video from the scene showed kids running from the school and victims being driven away from the scene in ambulances and even golf carts.

At least 20 students have been injured. Police said, "This is a multi-casualty situation unfolding."

Buses were brought in to take students to a local Marriott hotel to reunite with their parents.

Parents: Pick up for students once released from Douglas HS North Heron Bay Marriott, South at Betty Stradling Park. Should this change, I will update. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

The shooter was described as a white male in a burgundy shirt.

The superintendent said he believes the shooter is a former student who entered the building at dismissal time. He said there are multiple fatalities.

