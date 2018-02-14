New Decatur flights open for business

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Flights to other places across the region are now available out of Decatur.

Cape Air officially launched its service Wednesday with an outgoing flight from the Decatur Airport. The company is serving Decatur after the U.S. Department of Transportation made a service decision.

People who decide to use the Cape Air service can find fares to St. Louis starting at $29 each way and tickets to Chicago starting at $59 each way.

People interested in using the Cape Air service can book flights through this link.