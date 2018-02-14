Suspected cocaine dealer in McLean County custody

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected drug dealer is behind bars in the Bloomington area.

Police say they arrested Rashad Adams, 25, on charges of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine. They believe he supplied cocaine to dealers in the Bloomington/Normal area.

Officers arrested him Tuesday near the 300 block of North East Street in Bloomington. They say they found over $600 in cash and “evidence of drug distribution”, items which they seized as evidence.

The Bloomington police Vice Unit, Street Crimes Unit and Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the arrest.

Adams, a Glenwood man, is now in the McLean County Jail.