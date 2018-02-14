Valentine's Day proves to be one of the busiest for florist

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days a year for flower shops, and central Illinois is no exception.

The Bloom Room in Mount Zion has over 300 orders today and 150 of them are deliveries.

The owner Kaylee Johnston says people start ordering for the holiday months in advanced.

The flower shop had to bring in extra delivery drivers to take on the day.

Roses are their biggest seller, but Johnston says people have also been requesting more unique arrangements.

Floral designer Annette Boyd has been in the business 40 years and says even though the hours are long, the important thing is people are happy.

The Bloom Room is located in Mount Zion at 245 W. Main Street.