World War II dog tags returned

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Sterling Wilson spends his free time walking around fields using his metal detector.

In the Summer of 2017, Wilson came across Noah C. Brown's military dog tag. Wilson says his immediate thought was he wanted to return it to the family.

On Valentine's Day, Wilson with the help of Decatur Genealogical Society was able to return that tag to Brown's daughter. Wilson said it took a lot a work, but was well worth it, explaining that it made his day.

Marcia Eller, the daughter, says having the tag is like having a piece of her father with her.