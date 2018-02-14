Head burned in Decatur apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A fire happened at a Decatur apartment complex on Wednesday.

It happened Wednesday at Heritage Grove Apartments in Decatur (365 E. Waggoner St.). Fire chief Jeff Abbott tells WAND-TV the fire started on a stove, adding a man ended up with burns on his head.

The station is still waiting to hear from firefighters about specific details on when the fire happened and the severity of possible injuries.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as more details become available.