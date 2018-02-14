Troopers: Man fell asleep at wheel, crashed truck

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a truck tractor rolled over Wednesday in central Illinois.

State troopers say Michael Nolinwinkler, 35, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck that was pulling a semi-trailer when he drove into the median. They say the truck tractor then rolled over onto the driver’s side.

The crash happened after 9 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 72 in Piatt County.

Police say Nolinwinkler fell asleep at the wheel. First responders took him to hospital for treatment involving non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers cited him for improper lane usage.