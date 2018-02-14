Legionnaires' disease discovered at health facility

Legionnaires' disease discovered at health facilityPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Person in custody following body discovery
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a "person of interest" is in custody after they found a man's body in a burning house.
-
DCFS finds unlicensed home daycares in Shelbyville
The discovery left some parents scrambling to find child care.
-
Person of interest identified in investigation of missing Macoupin County woman
The St. Louis Major Case Squad says evidence found during the search for 37-year-old Denita Hedden led to suspicion of foul play.
-
Jarod Oldham returns to Decatur to make a difference
DECATUR -- Jarod Oldham has checked virtually every box you can check as a basketball player: a star at Eisenhower, a star for Division-I Buffalo, a pro player overseas in Cyprus, tutored by one of college basketball's great point guards in Bobby Hurley, and a Division-I staff member. The list goes on and on. But Oldham's goal through all of that accolade-earning? Just get back to Decatur so he can start changing lives. The 2010 Eisenhower graduate is doing just that as head coach o...
-
Head burned in Decatur apartment fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A fire happened at a Decatur apartment complex on Wednesday.
-
Suspect identified in deadly Florida high school shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a shooting inside a Florida high school.
-
Tanker truck driver cited for collision while responding to fire
TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire department water tanker flipped over in Tilton on Monday.
-
Body found along I-74 near Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a person was found dead along I-74 eastbound.
-
Police looking for information in recent thefts
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs help locating several subjects involved in a recent theft.
-
Jay Scott: Special prosecutor move 'politically motivated witch hunt'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott is speaking out after a push for a special prosecutor was called to review his case.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
DCFS finds unlicensed home daycares in Shelbyville
-
-
Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 2-13
-
Person in custody following body discovery
-
Adam Del Rosso joins Decatur Blaze for a practice
-
Tanker truck driver cited for collision while responding to fire
-
Firefighters battle flames, truck crash in east central Illinois
-
Evening Forecast
-
Eisenhower hires Curtis Graham as head football coach
-
Camper catches fire in Decatur
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-