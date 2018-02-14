Legionnaires' disease discovered at health facility

CHESTER, Ill. (WAND) – A patient at an Illinois health facility has Legionnaires’ disease.

State leaders say someone at Chester Mental Health Center tested positive for the illness on Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Human Services says it is working to figure out where the bacteria came from.

They say the patient is in stable condition on Wednesday night.

“Environmental engineers will be on grounds this week to gather data and begin collecting water samples,” IDHS said in a statement. “IDHS will continue to be vigilant for respiratory illness. Staff are actively monitoring patients to quickly identify any residents with respiratory illness to make sure they receive immediate medical care.”

IDHS leaders are reminding people that Legionnaires’ disease can’t be transmitted by person-to-person contact and usually comes from water sources.

Legionnaires’ disease killed 12 people who stayed at the Quincy Veterans Home in 2015. Another positive diagnosis came in November of 2017. Testing at the State Capitol complex in Springfield discovered the presence of possible Legionella bacteria.

The department says Chester Mental Health Center is the only maximum security forensic medical health facility in Illinois.