Chicago police plan to file murder charges in officer death

CHICAGO (WAND) — Chicago police plan on filing first-degree murder charges against the man accused of shooting a police commander.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Associated Press the suspect will also face charges for possession of narcotics and illegal firearm possession by a felon.

Officers say 44-year-old Shomari Legghette shot Cmdr. Paul Bauer multiple times in the head. They say Legghette matched the description of an armed suspect and Bauer tried to arrest him. The two got into a struggle and fell down a stairwell before Legghette shot Bauer.

Bauer was a 31-year member of the force.