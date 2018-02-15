Girls High School Basketball Playoff Picture

Gordon Voit and WAND Sports catch you up on the many storylines brewing in the girls basketball playoffs.



1A Notes

Okaw Valley vs. (4) Shiloh, 7 p.m. Thursday (North Clay Sectional Championship)

The Timberwolves' historic season continues with a matchup against No. 1 seed Shiloh. Not only is this the first time in program history that Okaw Valley has reached the sectional final, it's also the first time the program has reached the sectional, period. Okaw Valley, the No. 2 seed, is 27-5 and Drury University signee Paige Robinson is now over 2,000 points for her career.



(2) Schlarman vs. Lexington, 7 p.m. Thursday (Ridgeview Sectional Championship)

The No. 2 ranked Hilltoppers continue their molten-hot season, taking a 29-1 record into Thursday night's sectional title game against Lexington, a Cinderella story of sorts given its No. 4 seed in its sub-sectional.



2A Notes

(RV) Monticello vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Thursday (Iroquois West Sectional Championship)

No. 3 seed Monticello is 22-4 and feeling confident after taking home its fifth straight regional title. St. Joseph-Ogden is the No. 1 seed in the sub-sectional and is 21-8 after knocking off St. Thomas More to get here.



Sullivan vs. (6) Teutopolis, 7 p.m. Thursday (St. Anthony Sectional Championship)

No. 4 seed Sullivan (16-12) knocked off top seed Marshall to get to the finals in Effingham. This is Sullivan first sectional championship appearance since 2002. State ranked Teutopolis poses a major challenge as the No. 1-seeded Lady Wooden Shoes are back-to-back defending sectional champions.



(RV) Auburn vs. (5) Pleasant Plains, 7 p.m. Thursday (Riverton Sectional Championship)

There's a distinctly Sangamo Conference flavor in the Riverton Sectional finals, with two league squads playing in a league gym. Both teams come in as No. 1 seeds. Pleasant Plains won both regular season meetings.



3A Notes

MacArthur's season came to an end this week with a loss to regional host Bloomington Central Catholic, but with the Generals' opening round victory over Clinton they picked up their 19th win of the season under first-year head coach Mike "Dubb" Williams. That represents more than triple last year's win total (6), and they did it with just two seniors, Courtnee Riley and Staalexus Bradford.



(7) Charleston vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m. Thursday (Charleston Regional Championship)



(RV) Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Lanphier, 7 p.m. Thursday (Lanphier Regional Championship)



Rochester vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 7 p.m. Thursday (BCC Regional Championship)



(6) Effingham vs. Champaign Central, 7 p.m. Thursday (Rantoul Regional Championship)



4A Notes

(RV) Glenwood vs. O'Fallon, 7 p.m. Thursday (Glenwood Regional Championship)



