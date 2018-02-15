Girls High School Basketball Playoff PicturePosted:
Eisenhower hires Curtis Graham as head football coach
DECATUR -- The East St. Louis to Decatur pipeline worked for MacArthur High School when it hired Cordell Ingram as a teacher and coach, then later as a principal. Now Eisenhower is hoping it'll pay similar dividends for its football program. The school announced on Tuesday that it has hired lifetime East. St. Louis Flyer Curtis Graham as its head coach. Graham most recently served as head coach for Normandy High School in St. Louis the past two seasons, and before that he coached in...
Person in custody following body discovery
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a "person of interest" is in custody after they found a man's body in a burning house.
Head burned in Decatur apartment fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A fire happened at a Decatur apartment complex on Wednesday.
Suspect identified in deadly Florida high school shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a shooting inside a Florida high school.
Legionnaires' disease discovered at health facility
CHESTER, Ill. (WAND) – A patient at an Illinois health facility has Legionnaires’ disease.
Troopers: Man fell asleep at wheel, crashed truck
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a truck tractor rolled over Wednesday in central Illinois.
DCFS finds unlicensed home daycares in Shelbyville
The discovery left some parents scrambling to find child care.
Suspected cocaine dealer in McLean County custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected drug dealer is behind bars in the Bloomington area.
Pelted with pucks: Adam Del Rosso tries ice hockey
(WAND) -- The 2018 Winter Games are well underway and no doubt they have been fun to watch. But the WAND Today team thought it would be more fun to step off the sidelines and try their hand at some of the sports.
Girls High School Basketball Playoff Picture
Gordon Voit and WAND Sports catch you up on the many storylines brewing in the girls basketball playoffs. 1A Notes Okaw Valley vs. (4) Shiloh, 7 p.m. Thursday (North Clay Sectional Championship) The Timberwolves' historic season continues with a matchup against No. 1 seed Shiloh. Not only is this the first time in program history that Okaw Valley has reached the sectional final, it's also the first time the program has reached the sectional, period. Okaw Valley, the No. 2 s...
