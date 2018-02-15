Victim in Danville deadly fire named

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Vermilion County Coroner Jane Mcfadden released the name of the man who died in a house fire on Wednesday.

Jay C. Hein, 51, died inside a burning room just before 9 a.m. Police say they've taken a 19-year-old into custody in connection to his death and the fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene Thursday, in the 3600 block of Bayview Drive. The fire was contained to a single room of the home.

Investigators found Hein in the room and were able to contain the fire. However, Hein died from his injuries.

The person of interest is expected to be charged on Thursday. Officials have not released his name.