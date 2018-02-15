Assistant Football coach dead after jumping in front of bullets to save students

PARKLAND, Fl (WAND) - An assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being called a hero today.

Witnesses say Aaron Feis was shot when he jumped in front of students to protect them from gunfire inside the Parkland, Florida school.

Police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets.

Early Thursday, the school’s football team announced that Feis had died. "It is with great sadness that our football family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our assistant football coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero, and he will forever he in our hearts and memories,” the team said in a tweet.

