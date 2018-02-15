Hooked: A woman's fight to get clean

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Ice meth is sweeping across central Illinois. It’s a highly addictive and dangerous form of meth.

WAND-TV’s Meredith Juliet sat down with a woman who got help to battle her addiction from law enforcement officers in Christian County.

Courtney Vail had been using meth since she was a teenager. Now, a decade later, she’s finally trying to get clean.

“I am a single mother with four kids and fell into a hard spot,” Vail said.

Officials in Christian County say meth use is on the rise in central Illinois, especially in their community.

“I just got worse over the years. It’s ten years later and I’m just now realizing that I need help,” Vail said.

Kincaid Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler has been in Kincaid for three years and he said meth has always been a problem.

“(It) was called a shake and bake - which is where they make it themselves but that's kind of gone away and now what's coming around is ice," said Wheeler.

Now, ice meth is the new trend on the streets.

"What ice meth is, it's a pure form of methamphetamines. They eliminate all the cut - and all that - in the meth so it's just pure meth and that's what's going on around here, that's pretty much all we see," said Christian County Sheriff's Chief Bruce Kettlelkamp.

Kincaid police chief says in 2017 they made more meth arrests than in previous years.

"I believe meth is on the rise in Christian County," said Wheeler.

Wheeler is not alone. Police departments in central Illinois have been working together on a program called “Safe Passage.”

"It started in Dixon - the police chief down there started the program, where if you walk into the police department and ask for help, then what we do is we get you help," said Wheeler.

Thanks to Chief Wheeler, Vail believes he saved her life.

"He said, just come in, just come in and talk to me. He goes, I'm up here just come in and talk to me. He fought two days on his computer trying to locate a facility for me," said Vail.

Officers were able to help her find a rehab facility in Rockford. Vail was home recently for a court date and she showed the officers her certificate of completion for in-patient rehab.

While undergoing treatment Vail decided to check into a long-term facility.

"Being an addict, every step for me is a constant fight against my demons in my head that tell me, oh you need to go do that, you need to go do that. I don't feel comfortable coming home yet so that's why I'm sticking with the long-term treatment because coming home and telling me to not play with old friends on my playground, you know, it's hard," said Vail.

While Vail was with officers thanking them, police got another call from an addict struggling.

"She needed assistance as well. I managed to talk to her and tell her, you know, to never give up - just keep trying there's help out there and she is actually waiting for me back at the same facility I just came from," said Vail.

These two are the lucky ones, because help was available.

"That's the problem, we don't have resources here as far as treatment facilities. Springfield has Gateway, Decatur has Heritage and here, recently, I know Kincaid Police Department has been utilizing a treatment facility up in the east Moline area, but that's three hours away," said Kettlelkamp.

Local law enforcement says, there’s a small window between when an addict decides they want help and when they start using again.

"I got a call last night from a gal at home who's an addict and she's, she gave up. She's sick and tired of being sick and tired and she wanted help. Well, I tried to get her into a treatment facility last night, I called several treatment facilities and they didn't have any beds available," said Kettlelkamp.

Christian County law enforcement want addicts to know they’re here to help. You can come to their police stations with no questions asked and they’ll try and get you help. As for dealers, the police chiefs say they’re on borrowed time.

"When it comes to the drug dealers that profit off these - zero tolerance for that. You will go to jail and Christian County will put you in jail,” said Wheeler.

Just last week the Christian County Sheriff’s office seized more than 250 grams of ice meth. In total $26,000 in drugs was taken off the street. Three people were arrested.