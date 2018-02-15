Substitute teacher out on bond after arrest in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – The substitute teacher arrested last week has been released on bond.

According to court records, Adrian Rivas was released on bond to return to Texas to address the case against him there.

Rivas was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday. Rivas worked as an at-will substitute teacher, as a fugitive of justice from Texas. They say he is connected to outstanding felony charges in that state.

U.S. Marshals say he worked on an on-and-off basis with the Charleston district from Oct. 18 until this February. The district says his arrest has no relation to them.

The warrant for Rivas was issued on Jan. 19. Rivas was wanted for indecency with a child.

Charleston School District officials say every teacher hired must undergo a pass a criminal background check. The check includes FBI finger printing. Officials say Rivas passed his background check.