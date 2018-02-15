Judge decorates courtroom for Valentine's Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Love was in the air on Wednesday at the Champaign County Courthouse.

Judge Rosenbaum adorned a red robe and decorated the courtroom for the Valentine’s Day weddings. There were five marriages and one civil partnership.

Musicians played as the couples walked up to the judge. Roses and candy were handed out to the newlyweds.

"And so, for those who are getting married today I wanted to make a little more special. We have some musicians, we have special lights, we give out flowers and candy to everybody. It's a wonderful day for everybody but especially for these people," said Judge Randy Rosenbaum.

The judge says, as a family law judge he usually oversees divorces and custody battles. He said he jumps at any opportunity to celebrate.