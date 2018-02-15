3rd case of Legionnaires' disease reported at Quincy vets home

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - A third person has tested positive for Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy(IVHQ).

The third case was reported on Wednesday evening. The resident is in stable condition, officials say.

Two other cases were reported earlier this week. those two people were doing well at last check.

IDVA is boosting disinfection levels in its water to further reduce any potential exposure to residents or staff. IDVA is also implementing modified water restrictions across the IVHQ campus, including:

• Installing Laminar flow devices on all sinks. This filter reduces the aeration of the water as it flows from the faucet.

• Limiting bathing to showers only, which are protected with legionella blocking Pall filters.

• Instituting temperature checks every two hours while residents are awake, and full vitals every four hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have returned to Quincy to review testing protocols for individuals with respiratory illness.