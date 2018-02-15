A little kindness can go a long way

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday is Random Acts of Kindness Day, but residents of the Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur did not want to wait until the weekend.

They handed out gift bags and cards to dozens of Richland Community College students.

Residents chose the college because they said often times young people are stressed and feel like no one cares — this was there way to let them know they do.

Residents enjoyed handing out these gift bags just as much as the students did receiving them.

Students said they felt very grateful, and it was a very kind act.

This is the retirement communities second year handing out the gifts.