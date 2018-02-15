Possible cartel-related drug sales lead to 3 arrests

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects accused of involvement in drug deals related to a Mexican cartel are behind bars.

The News-Gazette reports that on Oct. 1, police searched an apartment in Champaign and found about 14 ounces of cocaine. On that date, they arrested 22-year-old Daniel Sagan and charged him with manufacture or delivery of the drug.

Police also arrested Adolfo Robles-Valdez on the same day after the newspaper says he came to Sagan’s apartment to collect drug-related money. Robles-Valdez is from Mesa, Ariz.

Court documents show Sagan received drugs from 29-year-old Oscar Aguado-Cuevas to sell. When police talked to Sagan, they say he admitted to selling cocaine he received from Aguado-Cuevas as early as January 2017, along with another 5 ounces in August.

U of I police say they used informants to buy drugs from Sagan several times in 2017 as they investigated drug activity.

Police say Aguado-Cuevas at one point told Sagan that he and Robles-Valdez have a connection to a drug cartel and that he was involved in moving $1 million of illegal drugs to Illinois from Texas. The News-Gazette says officers found a cell phone in Robles-Valdez’s car that they believe confirmed the cartel connection.

Court documents say Aguado-Cuevas is in the United States illegally. They also say police searched his apartment on July 30 and found close to 16 ounces of cocaine.

Officers found Aguado-Cuevas Tuesday as he sat in a car on the U of I campus and arrested him. He is facing Class X felony charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful criminal drug conspiracy. His charges are related to the drugs found in the Oct. 1 drug bust.

Robles-Valdez faces the same two charges. Both men are in the Champaign County Jail with bond amounts set at $1 million each.

Sagan is out of jail on bond and will be in court on a later date to face his manufacture or delivery charge.

Aguado-Cuevas is expected to be in court on Feb. 21. Robles-Valdez will be in court on Feb. 27.

He and Robles Valdez could post $100,000 to get out of jail, but The News-Gazette reports the men would have to prove their bond money is not drug-related in order to be released.