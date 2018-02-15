4 dog food companies issue recall for salmonella concerns

(WAND) - Four dog food companies have issued a recall after a possible salmonella outbreak.

The recall was voluntary and includes, Darwin's Natural and ZooLogics manufactured by Arrow Reliance, Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food, Redbarn Pet Products and Smokehouse.

The FDA said they alerting pet owners to the recalls and multiple complaints associated with the pet food. They are currently investigating six complaints of illness and death in animals that have eaten the recalled products.

You can find out more on each recall below: