Motive in Mattoon High School shooting revealed in court Thursday

CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND) A “very ill boy,” who wanted to “go down shooting," That’s how a psychiatrist described the teenager accused of shooting another student at Mattoon High School last fall.

In a Charleston courtroom today, the doctor who evaluated the 14 year old suspect said he is fit to stand trial in his opinion but suffers from depression and Oppositional Defiant Disorder. The psychiatrist said the teen needs to be committed to a mental health facility while awaiting trial and is a danger to himself and others.

We learned in court the teen targeted a female student at Mattoon High School who he said called him gay and planned to shoot her in the head. When she did not show up at lunch, he told the doctor he decided to, “go down shooting” and opened fire in the cafeteria.

The psychiatrist revealed the teen had been arrested last March after having hallucinations about killing his mother, threatening to stab her, and trying to choke her.

He said the teen claimed to have been bullied, but that he also acted as a bully himself.

The judge ordered that he remain in the juvenile detention center for now, but that he be evaluated by the Department of Human Services to see if he should be committed to a mental facility prior to trial.

The teen’s next court appearance will be March 29 at 1 p.m.