Doctor warns of heart disease signs

Doctor warns of heart disease signsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Motive in Mattoon shooting revealed in court Thursday
A “very ill boy,” who wanted to “go down shooting," That’s how a psychiatrist described the teenager accused of shooting another student at Mattoon High School last fall.
-
Eisenhower hires Curtis Graham as head football coach
DECATUR -- The East St. Louis to Decatur pipeline worked for MacArthur High School when it hired Cordell Ingram as a teacher and coach, then later as a principal. Now Eisenhower is hoping it'll pay similar dividends for its football program. The school announced on Tuesday that it has hired lifetime East. St. Louis Flyer Curtis Graham as its head coach. Graham most recently served as head coach for Normandy High School in St. Louis the past two seasons, and before that he coached in...
-
R Bar and Grille offers land, sea and air menu options
DECATUR, Ill. WAND) - R Bar and Grille is a venture of a former architect.
-
Assistant Football coach dead after jumping in front of bullets to save students
An assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being called a hero today.
-
Head burned in Decatur apartment fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A fire happened at a Decatur apartment complex on Wednesday.
-
Person in custody following body discovery
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a "person of interest" is in custody after they found a man's body in a burning house.
-
Jay Scott: Special prosecutor move 'politically motivated witch hunt'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott is speaking out after a push for a special prosecutor was called to review his case.
-
Troopers: Man fell asleep at wheel, crashed truck
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a truck tractor rolled over Wednesday in central Illinois.
-
Hooked: A woman's fight to get clean
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Ice meth is sweeping across central Illinois. It’s a highly addictive and dangerous form of meth. WAND-TV’s Meredith Juliet sat down with a woman who got help to battle her addiction from law enforcement in Christian County.
-
Possible cartel-related drug sales lead to 3 arrests
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects accused of involvement in drug deals related to a Mexican cartel are behind bars.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Motive in Mattoon High School shooting revealed in court Thursday
-
Eisenhower hires Curtis Graham as head football coach
-
R Bar and Grille offers land, sea and air menu options
-
Person in custody following body discovery
-
Hooked: A woman's fight to get clean
-
Broken heart syndrome has real, serious consequences
-
Girls High School Basketball Playoff Picture: 2-15
-
Head burned in Decatur apartment fire
-
DCFS finds unlicensed home daycares in Shelbyville
-
Jay Scott: Special prosecutor move 'politically motivated witch hunt'
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-