Doctor warns of heart disease signs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Doctors are warning people to stay ahead of potential heart problems.

Signs of heart disease and heart attacks can be seen early, according to Invasive Cardiologist Dr. Manohar Kola. He says symptoms tend to start with issues like tightness or pressure in the chest.

He is warning people to seek medical attention right away if they deal with heart-related symptoms, adding a lot of heart problems are related to the habits people have.

“The pain most of the clinicians are concerned about is described by patients as tightness, pressure and heaviness,” Dr. Kola said. “It always has a consistent relationship to activities that you do, and it always goes away when you stop that activity.”

Dr. Kola says most heart complications can be treated if they are caught early. Find out more about heart attack symptoms at this link.