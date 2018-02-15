SNAP cuts threaten the elderly and disabled

Urbana, Ill (WAND) – Advocates for the poor are ripping a Trump Administration attempt to gut SNAP nutrition assistance, commonly called the Food Stamp program.

The move is facing an uphill battle as it must pass both the U.S. House and Senate. The administration proposal would reduce SNAP by $17 billion in 2019 and by more than $200 billion over the next decade.

“It was really bad news,” Jim Hires of the Eastern Illinois Food Bank in Urbana told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “That’s a 30 percent cut of that length of time.”

SNAP keeps an estimated 379,000 people out of poverty in Illinois. The program helps 1,914,000 people in the state put food on the table.