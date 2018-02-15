Social media predators

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) – Kids are all over social media and so are predators.

Richard Wistocki, a retired detective from the Naperville Police Department, says predators go where the kids go. Wistocki says when kids are as young as 9 years old, they're using all kinds of social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Musically.

Wistocki explains predators will have nearly 250 victims in their lifetime. Wistocki says, “these predators are patient, they will use manipulation, sextortion. Then once they befriend that kid they will try to sextort them.”

Airica Martin said her 13-year-old daughter was a victim to an online predator. Marin explains the person asked for nude photos and when her daughter said no, he quit talking to her.

Wistocki says predators target both girls and boys, but many of his victims are girls. “Girls always strive to be popular, to always be pretty. Predators know that, and they will give the girls what they want, to get what want.”

Wistocki says 100% of the time, they always catch the predator because no one online is anonymous.

The superintendent of Williamsville School District says he works with his student and parents to make sure kids are safe online. Tip Reedy says, “There is a lot of social media networks kids are connected to. Those networks are ever-changing and ever-evolving. Kids need to be cautioned and educated about who their friends are."

Wistocki says not only schools, but parents are the first defense to protecting their kids. Wistocki explains that parents should not let kids charge their phones in their rooms.

If you are a victim to an online predator you should contact your local authorities right away. Wistocki explains that you should never tell the predator you are calling police. Wistocki also says if you are victim, make sure to take screen grabs and have evidence of the predator.