Online quizzes may be dangerous

(WAND) – Social media quizzes aren’t always as safe as they appear.

An investigative report from WBBH in Florida says Facebook questionnaires that appear harmless could end with personal information in the hands of someone else. Cyber security expert Sharan Harkisoon told the station that the fine print in the terms and conditions of these pages sometimes gives companies permission to sell information.

If someone sees a pop culture quiz they think looks fun, Harkisoon says it might be best to just ignore it.

She says another option would be to create a secondary email or Facebook account to make it tougher for whoever gets a person’s information to profile them. Even with those precautions, she says it’s difficult to tell where someone’s information might actually be going.

Spam and phishing emails might also appear after taking a Facebook quiz. WBBH says those messages might be coming from advertisers or spammers who paid for information.

Facebook took steps in the last ten years to fight back against malware and potentially dangerous content. Click here to learn more.